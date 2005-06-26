Hungarian pharma output, sales down

Production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in Hungary during the first four months of 2005 fell 6.8% compared to the January-April period of 2004, the Central Statistical Office has reported.
Sales by Hungarian drugmakers fell 11.3% year-on-year for the period, including a 1.9% reduction on the domestic market and a decline in export sales of 14.2%, it says.
The Office has also reported that the consumer price of pharmaceuticals in Hungary was unchanged in May 2005 compared with April, and 10.9% higher than in May 2004. The price of health care was up 0.6% and 7.2%, respectively, it notes, adding that, in comparison, Hungary's consumer price index for the month was up 0.6% on April and 3.6% higher than in May 2004.
