Hungarian Pharma Sales Down 18% In Jan-Aug

The Hungarian Central Statistical Office has reported that sales of pharmaceuticals declined 18% in the first eight months of 1996, compared with the like, year-earlier period, according to MTI Econews.

Also, the Ministry of Finance has announced that Hungary's health fund deficit stood at 25 billion forint ($447.7 million) at the end of August, compared with the 1.6 billion forint targeted in the Ministry's annual budget, notes MTI.