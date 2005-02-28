Hungarian pharma trade news

Hungarian production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials grew 8.1% in 2004 over 2003, reports the Central Statistical Office. Total sales recorded by Hungarian drugmakers last year were 10.6% higher year-on-year, including a 5.0% decline in domestic turnover and exports rising 18.1%.

Meantime, the Hungarian government has been in talks with India's Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council over the supply of Indian generic drugs for Hungary's national health service, inviting individual tenders from Cadilla, Ranbaxy, Ipca Laboratories, Torrent and Unique Pharma, the Times of India reports. Hungarian drug sales now reach over $1.20 billion a year but local firms account for just a third, it says.

- In January, the consumer price of pharmaceuticals in Hungary rose 6.7% over December 2004 and fell 6.7% from January 2004. The rises in the price of health care were 1.5% and 7.8%, respectively, against consumer price index increases of 0.7% over December 2004 and 4.1% on January 2004.