Hungarian pharma wholesaling in 1998

Hungarian drug wholesalers are expected to register total net revenuesof over 200 billion forint ($834 million) in 1998, says the Association of Hungarian Pharmaceuticals Wholesalers. There are currently around 100 licensed drugs wholesalers in Hungary, six of which account for 70%-75% of wholesale sales and the top three for 55%.
In 1997, wholesalers recorded price margins of just 8.3%, while the margin for pharmacies was 18.7%, reports MTI Econews. Also, while pharmacies have payment deadlines of up to 30 days, manufacturers give drug wholesalers deadlines of 16-18 days.
Meantime, a survey by the Chamber of Commerce in September and October found that Hungarian drug companies had unsold stocks worth $72.4 million intended for the Russian market. The Ministry of Economics says drug exports to Russia in September were 26% down on August, and in October they were a massive 95% lower than in September.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
