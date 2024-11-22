Hungarian Pharmacy Privatization

Hungary's State Property Agency has withdrawn the open tender invited for the privatization of 61 pharmacies, following a decision by the Supreme Court that pharmacies are public utility companies whose rights of foundation rest with local councils and not with the SPA. The Court also ruled that moves by the Ministry of Interior to hinder the transfer of assets belonging to pharmaceutical distribution centers to the local councils were unlawful.
