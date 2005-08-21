Hungarian Rx sales dip

Hungarian production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in first-half 2005 was down 4.8% on the like, year-earlier period, reports the Central Statistical Office. Hungarian drugmakers' sales fell 6.7% in the period, with exports down 9.1% and domestic sales up just 0.5%.

The Office also reports that the consumer price of pharmaceuticals in July was 2.1% higher than June and up 13.3% over July 2005. In comparison, July's consumer price index was unchanged from June and up 3.7% over July 2004.