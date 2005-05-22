Hungary: 1st-qtr pharma production and sales

In Hungary, production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials dipped 8.2% in the first quarter of 2005 compared to the same period of 2004, the Central Statistical Office reports. Drugmakers' turnover fell 13.1% year-on-year, with domestic sales down 4.6% and exports slumping 15.9%.

The Office also reports that the consumer price of pharmaceuticals in Hungary during April increased 0.6% over the level in March and was 10.9% higher than in April 2004, with the consumer price of health care advancing 0.3% and 7.6%, respectively. In comparison, the Hungarian consumer price index for April increased 0.8% over March and was 3.9% higher than April 2004.