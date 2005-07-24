Hungary: five-month Rx production down

Production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in Hungary was 2.7% lower during January-May 2005 than in the same period of last year, reports the Central Statistical Office. Hungarian drugmakers' sales fell 5.5% for the first five months of 2005, with domestic turnover increasing 2.3% but exports declining 8.2%, it says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze