Hungary: No More Price Rises In 1997?

Hungary's Welfare Ministry reports that producer and retail prices ofdrugs rose 12% on average on January 15, says MTI Econews. Unconfirmed reports say talks between drugmakers and distributors may mean an agreement for no further prices rises this year.
The Health Insurance Office has 85.6 billion forint ($521.5 million) to spend on drug price subsidies in 1997, against 81.85 billion forint in 1996. Drug prices rose 35% last year.
