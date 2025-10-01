Hungary: No New Subsidized Medicines

Hungary's Health Insurance Council has said this month that no new drugs will receive retail price subsidies in 1997, reports MTI Econews. In addition, the current 90%-100% subsidy rate on antidepressants, drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis and "drugs to enhance mental powers" is to be reduced.

Hungary's Health Insurance Fund was expected to record a deficit of 40-41 billion forint ($2.44-$2.50 billion) in 1996, partly as a result of 10 billion forint overspending on drug price subsidies. The Fund was expected to receive 2.2 billion forint in 1996 from the sale of assets, which will bring in 6.2 billion in 1997.