Hungary non-reimbursed market: liberalization slow

Hungary's newly-passed Pharmaceutical Market Regulations Act consists mainly of changes to bring the country into line with the European Union. They include strengthening the rules on clinical trials and packing instructions, and give drugmakers sole responsibility for any harm caused by their products.
Government plans to fully liberalize non-reimbursed drug sales (5,648 products, 17% of the total market), which would have included purely optional wholesale and retail margin rates, were strongly opposed by the domestic and innovative industries and the Pharmacy Guild. The final version allows pharmacy price cuts to affect retail margins only and they must pass on discounts received from suppliers. Plans to permit 24-hour pharmacies were withdrawn due to the sector's strong opposition.
