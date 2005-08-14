Hungary: Rx exports up

Hungary exported pharmaceutical and medical products to the value of $572.0 million in the first five months of this year, an increase of 46% over the like period of 2004, while the country's imports of these products rose 12% to $735.0 million, reports the Central Statistical Office.
It also notes that the producer price of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in Hungary in June was up 0.9% over May, while the industrial producer price index rose 0.1%, month-on-month.
