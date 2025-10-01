Hungary's New Drug Advertising Law

The Hungarian Advertisement Association has reported that the draft of Hungary's new advertising legislation, scheduled to be submitted to the government by the end of April, is expected to lessen restrictions on the advertising of over-the-counter drugs, according to MTI Econews.

Hungary's Ministries for Trade and Industry, Justice and Finance are all said to support the liberalization of drugs advertising. Television advertising of OTCs has been permitted from February 1; the new advertising law is expected to allow them to be advertised in other media as well.

- Pharmaceuticals, traditionally a leading Hungarian export to the Ukraine, are now almost nonexistent in Hungary's overall exports to this market, reports MTI Econews. This is in spite of a chronic shortage of drugs in the Ukraine.