Hungary's Pharmavit Rt Forecasts 34% Sales Growth

Hungarian pharmaceuticals and foods company Pharmavit Rt business manager Gabriella Polya says the company is forecasting that total group sales for 1995 will reach 5.5 billion forint, an increase of some 34% on the 1994 figure. The main target for the growth is eastern Europe.
Pharmavit expects to increase its sales in eastern European markets by exports, and through subsidiaries in four countries. The company is also in negotiations to set up a production unit in Vietnam, according to managing director Imre Somody.
The Prague, Hungary, company produced turnover of 400 million forint in 1994, and the Polish subsidiary achieved a similar amount, while from Bratislava came sales of 300 million forint and from the Bucharest affiliate 50 million forint turnover of was forthcoming in 1994. Generic drugs were added to Pharmavit's range in 1991, after Austrian company Genericon Pharma took a majority stake in the Hungarian group; Genericon itself holds 43.7% and its subsidiaries 12.5%, while Mr Somody has 21.1%. Small investors and institutions, etc hold the remaining 22.7%.
