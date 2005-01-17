Hungary's Richter and Egis hope to gain from new Russian reimbursement

Hungary's two largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, Richter Gedeon and Egis, hope to benefit from the Russian government's new drug reimbursement scheme.

Russia is to allocate $1.8 billion to reduce prices of medicines within the framework of the implementation of its monetary benefits program. President Vladimir Putin has announced that the government is also developing a new system of relations with pharmaceutical companies in order to cut out the middlemen. Pres Putin said that the suppliers would be selected on a competitive basis.