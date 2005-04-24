Hungary: same subsidy for all drugs in a group

Hungary's National Health Fund Administration, the OEP, will now offer the same level of subsidy for all drugs within a single category and is extending the subsidy system from 50 to 63 drug categories, following a successful European Union model, reports the Budapest Business Journal.
This is a positive move for domestic producers and gives a major advantage to generic drugs, although details of the program have not yet been released, it noted.
As pharmaceuticals are price-inelastic, the move is likely to have little impact on sales volumes, said Peter Tordai of K&H Equities Rt. However, it will likely benefit generic drugmakers as well as squeezing out the producers of off-patent brand-name drugs, he added.
