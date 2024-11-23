Hungary Sets New Health Fund Targets

Hungary has set a revenue target for the National Health Fund of 575billion forint ($2.8 million) in 1998 and an expenditure target of 595 billion forint, raising the latter figure by 3 billion forint, reports MTI Econews.

This will mean the fund's annual target deficit rising from 17 billion forint to 20 billion forint. The extra 3 billion forint will be spend on health care services, for which a budget of 299 billion forint has been allocated this year.