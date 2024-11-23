Hungary: Supp Health Budget Delay

Hungary's National Health Insurance Council says it wants to delaydrawing-up its 1997 supplementary health budget so that targets can be calculated as precisely as possible, reports MTI Econews. It is required to draw up a supplementary budget if deficits exceed 1% of total spending.

The first-quarter deficit was 15.65 billion forint ($86.4 million), while 1997's deficit is projected at 49.75 billion forint. The year's target deficit is 3.85 billion forint.