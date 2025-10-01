Hungary To Provide free Drugs To Poor

The Hungarian government has said that members of families with a net per capita monthly income of less than 9,600 forint ($66.40) will be entitled to free medicine from now on, reports MTI Econews. This will increase the number of people in the country entitled to free medicines from 500,000 to 1.5 million, reports the Magyar Hirlap daily.
The Ministry of Welfare has allocated 7 billion forint ($48.4 million) to the scheme, but this will only be sufficient for the first six months; more central budget funding will be required in second-half 1996.
Also, a program is currently being formulated for the management of drug price subsidies that will include a list of cheaper medicines. 71.6 billion forint ($495.2 million) is scheduled to be spent on subsidizing drug prices in Hungary this year.
