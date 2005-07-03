Hungary widens Rx reference pricing

Hungary's National Health Insurance Fund, the OEP, says the July 1 introduction of wider therapeutic reference pricing will produce 4.30 billion forint ($21.32 billion) savings.
The move extends fixed reimbursement to 1,885 products (a third of the national list) in about 50 therapeutic groups, for which the OEP will reimburse only the reference price for the cheapest drug available in each group. The new categories include blood pressure reducers, painkillers, antidepressants and cardiovascular drugs. The reimbursement list will also be supplemented by 150 new drugs, mainly generics.
As a result, prices of 1,200 reimbursed drugs will rise, mostly by 100-500 forint, and 133 non-reimbursed products will also become more expensive, while 200 medicines will be cheaper. Four new cancer drugs, a painkiller, an antidiabetic and a heart treatment will be provided free to patients.
