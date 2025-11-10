Monday 10 November 2025

Hunter's Syndrome: 1st Academic Gene Therapy

25 June 1995

The University of Minnesota has become the first academic institution in the USA to receive regulatory approval for a gene therapy protocol, designed to correct the genetic abnormality in Hunter's syndrome.

The protocol calls for ex vivo treatment of the patient's own leukocytes with a virus which carries the normal variant of the Hunter's syndrome gene, which codes for an enzyme needed to recycle carbohydrates from cells. Bone marrow transplants have been used with some success in treating the disorder, but with a high cost in dollars, morbidity and mortality rates.

Hunter's syndrome, also called mucopolysaccharidosis type II, is rare and affects only one in 100,000 births; in the USA around 30 cases are diagnosed annually. The most severe form occurs in children, who tend to have a life expectancy of just 15 years at most. Two patients with a milder, adult-onset form of the disease will be enrolled into the protocol and will receive transfusions and ex vivo treatment every month for the duration of the study.

