Huntleigh acquires analysis and monitoring business

UK-based Huntleigh Technology has acquired the assets of the cardiovascular and obstetric analysis and monitoring business of VIASYS Healthcare for a cash consideration of L4.0 million ($7.3 million).
The business was recently bought by VIASYS from Oxford Instruments as part of a larger acquisition. It generated revenues of around L8.5 million in the year to June 2005, with the majority originating in continental Europe. The book value of the assets to be acquired is expected to be in the region of L1.8 million, subject to final stock counts.
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