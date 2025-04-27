Hyal files NDA for Solarase with US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Hyal PharmaceuticalCorp's New Drug Application to review Solarase (hyaluronic acid plus diclofenac) for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The drug is already on the market in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy and Canada.

Last week Fujisawa Healthcare signed a letter of intent to obtain exclusive licensing rights for the drug in the USA, Canada and Mexico.