Hyal looks at hyaluronic acid against ras cancers

- Hyal has uncovered evidence that hyaluronic acid can prevent the ras gene from causing cancer. The research, conducted at the Manitoba Institute of Cell Biology, found that by directing HA at the ras gene via the RHAMM gene, which acts as a receptor for HA, ras is prevented from mutating and starting the tumor-forming process. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin soon in Australia involving women with breast cancer, according to the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze