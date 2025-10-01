Hyal Pharmaceutical Cuts Offer Target

Hyal Pharmaceutical Corp of Canada raised C$13.5 million ($10. million) from a public equity offering, which is well short of the firm's original upper target of C$25 million, the company has said.

The offer price for the 3 million shares on sale wass C$4.50 per share, which is less than the hoped-for price of C$5-C$6 a share. The firm had expected to offer between 4 million and 5 million shares.

One Canadian analyst believes the weak reception of the equity offering will hurt Hyal's efforts to develop injectable drugs to treat cardiovascular conditions and a variety of cancers, reports Canada's Financial Post. The analyst suggested Hyal had originally wanted to raise C$30 million.