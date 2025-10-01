Hyal Pharmaceutical Nine Month Results

- Hyal Pharmaceutical has completed its offering of three million common shares (see page 5). Net proceeds are expected to be used to further R&D programs with certain pipeline products. The company has 26,285,267 common shares outstanding. Hyal has reported a net loss of C$11.3 million ($8.3 million), or C$0.49 per share for the first nine months ended September 30. This compares to a net loss of C$7.4 million, or C$0.40 per share for the same period in 1995. Revenues for the first nine months increased 17% to C$1.6 million, with R&D expenses up 57% to C$9.3 million.