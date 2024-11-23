Hyal Pharmaceutical's Phase III Solarase Data

- Hyal Pharmaceutical has reported positive results from a third PhaseIII trial of its Solarase (3% diclofenac gel) product for the treatment of actinic keratoses (sun spots). This third study will be added to the Solarase submissions for regulatory approval which are currently under review in Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze