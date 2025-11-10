Hyal Pharmaceuticals Results

- Hyal Pharmaceutical posted a consolidated loss of $4.65 million or $0.27 per share for the year ended December 1994 compared to a loss of $7.5 million in 1993. Total revenues for the period amounted to $1.77 million, an increase of 67% over the previous year. Research and development costs increased 22% for the period to $7.74 million. The expenses were mainly related to ongoing clinical trials and patent costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze