Hyal's 1996 Results

Hyal Pharmaceutical of Canada reduced its net loss in 1996 to C$15.8million ($11.4 million) from C$11.6 million in 1995. Revenues for the year were down 3% to $2.05 million. Expenses for R&D during the year rose 39% to C$13.4 million, as the firm conducts new Phase III trials for Hyanalgese (hyaluronic acid and diclofenac).
