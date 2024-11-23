Hyal's Oralease Made Available In Canada

Hyal Pharmaceutical's product for the relief of pain due to oral ulcers,Oralease (diclofenac gel), is now available to patients in Canada under the country's Emergency Drug Release program. Under EDR, a physician may request an unapproved drug for patients in whom alternatives have been ineffective or not tolerated. Oralease will likely be used in immune-suppressed individuals, such as those undergoing cancer chemotherapy or patients with AIDS.