-Hybridon's Injectable GEM 91

- Hybridon has developed a new injectable formulation of its antisense drug GEM 91 for the treatment of HIV infection. The company expects to begin bio-availability trials of the product in France later this month. In addition, a pharmacokinetic interaction study of GEM 91 in combination with zidovudine began in the UK on April 15. GEM 91 has been given to over 170 patients in the USA and France, and is in a dose escalation study in the USA.