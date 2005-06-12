Hybridon signs deal with Novartis

Hybridon of the USA has entered into a research collaboration and license agreements with Swiss drugmaker Novartis for drug candidates targeting asthma and allergy based on the former's immune-modulatory oligonucleotide technology platform.

Under the terms of the deal, which could be worth $136.0 million to Hybridon, Novartis will fund substantially all research activities and make payments to the US firm, including upfront license fees and milestone payments plus royalties.

The agreements are two-tiered. During the research collaboration phase, Hybridon and Novartis will work together to evaluate novel IMOs from which Novartis may select candidates for further developments. Based on the results of proof-of-concept trials, Novartis may then elect to implement the commercialization agreement, complete the development and market one or more resulting products.