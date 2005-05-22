Hybrigenics gains quality certification

Hybrigenics, a French protein pathway-based drug discovery company, has obtained worldwide quality certification for its proteomics services. These include the ISO 9001-2000 European certification, the QMI in the USA and the JQA in Japan.
"Achieving these three certifications is a major step forward for Hybrigenics," said Bart Kwist, the firm's newly-designated chief executive. "They form part of Hybrigenics' long-term strategy to maintain the company's focus on customer satisfaction and constant improvement in services. Very few biotechnology companies have obtained such a difficult and coveted certification. It will provide added confidence in the quality of the protein data provided by Hybrigenics and enable us to develop our business further," he added.
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