Ian Garland replaces Cameron as CEO of Acambis

UK biotechnology firm Acambis has replaced its chief executive Gordon Cameron with Ian Garland, who was formerly chief financial officer of Arrow Therapeutics. Also, Elizabeth Brown is promoted to acting chief financial officer in place of ousted David Lawrence. The move is part of a wide-ranging restructuring program designed to save L7.0 million ($13.5 million) in annual costs and involving the loss of about 40 jobs. Since 2004, Acambis' share price has dropped 68%.
