IASP World Congress on Pain

26 October 202630 October 2026
Bangkok, ThailandBangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)
A leading global meeting for pain science and pain medicine, bringing together multidisciplinary experts to share the latest research, clinical advances and practical approaches to pain management.

The five-day programme is designed to bridge discovery and real-world care, with plenary sessions, topical workshops, and extensive abstract-driven content spanning pain mechanisms, assessment, prevention, and treatment across diverse patient populations.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pain physicians and clinicians across specialties (e.g., anaesthesiology, neurology, rehabilitation, palliative care, primary care)
  • Researchers in pain biology, neuroscience, pharmacology and translational science
  • Allied health professionals involved in pain care (nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, occupational therapy)
  • Clinical trial teams and drug/device developers focused on analgesia and pain-related conditions
  • Policy, education and healthcare leaders shaping pain services and standards of care

Scale

  • A large international congress attracting thousands of pain professionals
  • Hundreds of international speakers across the programme
  • Thousands of poster abstract presentations
  • 100+ international exhibitors showcasing technologies, tools and services

What to expect

  • Five days of plenaries and topical workshops covering the cutting edge of pain research and pain management
  • A major abstract/poster programme highlighting ongoing global research
  • Strong cross-disciplinary networking across science, clinical practice and industry
  • A sizeable exhibition showcasing innovations in pain therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and care pathways
  • A first-time-in-Southeast-Asia setting for the World Congress, with Bangkok as a hub for international attendance


Company Spotlight

A commercial-stage rare disease company focused on cholestatic liver diseases and related disorders of bile acid biology, with a portfolio of marketed medicines and a pipeline built around IBAT inhibition and liver-targeted development.




