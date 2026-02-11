IASP World Congress on Pain

A leading global meeting for pain science and pain medicine, bringing together multidisciplinary experts to share the latest research, clinical advances and practical approaches to pain management.

The five-day programme is designed to bridge discovery and real-world care, with plenary sessions, topical workshops, and extensive abstract-driven content spanning pain mechanisms, assessment, prevention, and treatment across diverse patient populations.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pain physicians and clinicians across specialties (e.g., anaesthesiology, neurology, rehabilitation, palliative care, primary care)

Researchers in pain biology, neuroscience, pharmacology and translational science

Allied health professionals involved in pain care (nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, occupational therapy)

Clinical trial teams and drug/device developers focused on analgesia and pain-related conditions

Policy, education and healthcare leaders shaping pain services and standards of care

Scale

A large international congress attracting thousands of pain professionals

of pain professionals Hundreds of international speakers across the programme

across the programme Thousands of poster abstract presentations

100+ international exhibitors showcasing technologies, tools and services

What to expect