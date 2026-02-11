IASP World Congress on Pain

26 October 202630 October 2026
Bangkok, ThailandBangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)
A leading global meeting for pain science and pain medicine, bringing together multidisciplinary experts to share the latest research, clinical advances and practical approaches to pain management.
The five-day programme is designed to bridge discovery and real-world care, with plenary sessions, topical workshops, and extensive abstract-driven content spanning pain mechanisms, assessment, prevention, and treatment across diverse patient populations.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Pain physicians and clinicians across specialties (e.g., anaesthesiology, neurology, rehabilitation, palliative care, primary care)
- Researchers in pain biology, neuroscience, pharmacology and translational science
- Allied health professionals involved in pain care (nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, occupational therapy)
- Clinical trial teams and drug/device developers focused on analgesia and pain-related conditions
- Policy, education and healthcare leaders shaping pain services and standards of care
Scale
- A large international congress attracting thousands of pain professionals
- Hundreds of international speakers across the programme
- Thousands of poster abstract presentations
- 100+ international exhibitors showcasing technologies, tools and services
What to expect
- Five days of plenaries and topical workshops covering the cutting edge of pain research and pain management
- A major abstract/poster programme highlighting ongoing global research
- Strong cross-disciplinary networking across science, clinical practice and industry
- A sizeable exhibition showcasing innovations in pain therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and care pathways
- A first-time-in-Southeast-Asia setting for the World Congress, with Bangkok as a hub for international attendance
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news