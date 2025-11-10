IBEX' Neutralase For Heparin Neutralization

IBEX Technologies of Canada has completed its second Phase Ib trial of Neutralase (heparinase I), its lead product for the neutralization of heparin anticoagulation following cardiac bypass surgery. The company now plans a third Phase I trial, which will be followed by a Phase II efficacy study.

In the latest Phase I study, healthy volunteers received doses of 1, 3, 10 or 30mcg/kg of Neutralase, 20 minutes after administration of 15,000 units of unfractionated heparin. Within five minutes, both the 10 and 30mcg/kg doses had completely neutralized the heparin activity, while the 3mcg dose had achieved 80% inhibition.

Heparin is used as an anticoagulant in each of the 500,000 bypass operations performed annually, and following completion of surgery it must be neutralized to restore normal clotting and thereby limit blood loss. According to the company, the current mainstay drug for heparin neutralization, protamine, has a number of serious medical and safety limitations which are overcome by heparinase I, and market research has indicated that the majority of US clinicians who administer protamine feel there is a need for a safer alternative.