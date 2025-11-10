Monday 10 November 2025

Ibogaine Decision By End Of The Month?

16 April 1995

By the end of this month the US National Institute on Drug Abuse will have made a decision over whether to proceed with plans to begin Phase I testing of the controversial drug ibogaine for treating drug addiction in humans. Ibogaine, an indole alkaloid derived from the African shrub Tabernanthe iboga, is claimed to interrupt addiction to heroin or cocaine without withdrawal symptoms.

The NIDA debate looks set to be a lively one. Proponents of ibogaine, including Howard Lotsof who patented the drug in 1985 and has treated more than 60 individuals in the Netherlands and Panama, insist that further toxicity and pharmacokinetics studies are unnecessary because of the experience to date with the drug in human subjects. Critics insist that there is evidence of significant toxicity with ibogaine. For example, previous tests carried out by Mark Molliver and colleagues at Johns Hopkins University in 1993 have shown that ibogaine can cause degeneration of Purkinje neurons in the cerebellum of rats (Marketletter September 13, 1993).

More recent work by the Johns Hopkins researchers have shown that similar effects are seen in primates, although to a lesser extent. But other tests in African green monkeys have found no evidence of this toxicity.

