Icagen and Abbott renew drug discovery collaboration

US firm Icagen has announced the extension of its R&D agreement with Abbott Laboratories to discover and develop small-molecule drugs that target a specific ion channel for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The renewal provides for continued R&D support by Abbott through December 31 of this year. The molecular target is one of several ion channel targets Icagen has identified for the treatment of pain.
"Neuropathic and inflammatory pain represents an area of substantial unmet medical need," said Doug Krafte, vice president, biology, at Icagen. "A variety of ion channel targets are expressed in the critical pain pathways both in the peripheral and central nervous system. Through our target class approach to ion channel drug discovery, Icagen has identified several of these channels as promising targets for the treatment of these disorders. In our collaboration with Abbott, which is focused on one particular ion channel target for pain, we have made progress towards the identification of novel therapeutics that we believe may offer important advantages over currently available drugs," Dr Krafte added.
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