Icagen announces $40M offering

North Carolina, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Icagen has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8.00 each. All of the shares are being sold by Icagen.

In addition, Icagen has granted to the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares. Icagen's stock began trading on the Nasdaq National Market on February 3, under the symbol ICGN.