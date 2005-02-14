Icagen announces $40M offering

North Carolina, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Icagen has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8.00 each. All of the shares are being sold by Icagen.
In addition, Icagen has granted to the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares. Icagen's stock began trading on the Nasdaq National Market on February 3, under the symbol ICGN.
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