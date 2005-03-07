Icahn hails Mylan/King merger collapse a "victory"

Responding to the announcement by Mylan Laboratories and King Pharmaceuticals that they have terminated their proposed merger (see page 7), billionaire investor Carl Icahn stated that this was a "victory for all Mylan shareholders and a victory for shareholder activism in general." Mr Icahn, who has a minority interest in Mylan and has been vociferous in his objections to the deal, added that "shareholders must speak out when management is pursuing a course of action that they object to. In this case, we believed that the King transaction would have been a serious and possibly fatal mistake for Mylan."
Mr Icahn went on to observe that, "as the shareholder with the largest ownership interest in Mylan, I have lost faith in the current Mylan board, as I believe many other large shareholders have." He believes that the course top Mylan management is pursuing may continue to deteriorate values at the firm and that, therefore, shareholders should have the right to determine if they want to have the company sold now.
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