Icahn plans to up stake in ImClone

US billionaire investor Carl Icahn has given notice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act for clearance to acquire a further stake in drug developer ImClone Systems. The amount of stock he plans to buy is not specified but it is put at more than $100.0 million although less than $500.0 million in value terms.

Mr Icahn, who is also attempting to purchase US generic drugmaker Mylan (see story alongside), already owns around 5 million ImClone shares, or around 6% of outstanding stock. That holding, at ImClone's closing price on June 7, the day of the announcement, is valued at some $150.8 million, although company spokesman David Pitts noted that antitrust legislation calculates the value of such stakes according to the amount paid rather than the current value, reports The Associated Press.

ImClone's share price rose 5.7% to $31.89 in after-hours trading on this news, and rose a further $3.96 to $34.12 in premarket activity on June 8, as the firm revealed new data showing that Erbitux (cetuximab), its anticancer drug, when used in combination with radiation therapy, prevents the spread of head and neck cancer more effectively than radiation therapy alone. It also reached an $89.0 million settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (see page 5).