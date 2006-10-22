Icatibant yields fast symptom improvement

Berlin, Germany-based drugmaker Jerini AG has reported results from two pivotal Phase III trials of its bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, icatibant, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare and life-threatening genetic disease characterized by recurring swelling attacks.

In FAST-2, a 74-patient study comparing icatibant against tranexamic acid, an anti-fibrinolytic used for both the prevention and control of HAE, median time-to-onset of symptom relief as measured by the visual analog scale was 2.0 hours for icatibant versus 12.0 hours for tranexamic acid (p<0.001). The firm also noted that icatibant's time-to-onset of relief of key symptoms, as measured by a preset reduction in the VAS, was highly significant for skin swelling (p<0.001), skin pain (p=0.002) and abdominal pain (p=0.028).

However, in FAST-1, icatibant's median time-to-onset of symptom relief was not statistically different to placebo: 2.5 hours vs 4.6. The study involved 56 patients randomized across the USA, Canada, Australia and Argentina. Although clinically relevant, this difference did not reach statistical significance (p=0.131) due to an unexpectedly high response to placebo in patients with abdominal pain, as measured by VAS. In two subgroup analyses, the primary endpoint was met (p=0.025 and p=0.024), and Jerini noted that further analyses are ongoing. Time-to-relief of key symptoms, measured by VAS, showed a statistically significant reduction for skin swelling (p=0.032), skin pain (p=0.007), and near significance for abdominal pain (p=0.056).