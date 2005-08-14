Iceland's Actavis sees 14% sales growth

Iceland-based generic drugs group Actavis has reported a 14.4% rise in first-half 2005 revenues to 122.0 million euros ($150.8 million), with own-label product sales leaping 27.9%. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were down 5.3% to 23.4 million euros.
Commenting on the results, chief executive Robert Wessman said: "the [second] quarter was a busy period for us and we completed the purchase of the US generic company Amide, our largest acquisition to date. We saw positive results in our own-label division, with strong growth in Russia and Turkey, but our third-party business was impacted by delivery constraints, resulting in lower EBITDA margins and profits." He added: "significant number of new product launches are expected in the second half."
