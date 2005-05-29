Iceland's Actavis to buy Amide for $500M in strategic move to enter US market

Iceland-headquartered generics drugmaker Actavis says it has reached an agreement to acquire the privately-held US firm Amide, in a cash deal valued at $500.0 million, with up to an additional $100.0 million payable over two years subject to financial performance. On closing of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval from competition authorities, the US firm is expected to have a cash balance of around $40.0 million.
This combination, says Actavis, will bring together two premier generics companies with complementary strengths in Europe and the USA, and represents a significant milestone in its plans to become one of the leading global groups within this sector.
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