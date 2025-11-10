ICH And Japanese NDA Approval Requirements

The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare requires pharmaceutical companies to conduct absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion studies in Japan as well as dose-ranging and Phase III studies in support of New Drug Applications, because of differences in race, environment and diet and in medical practice, according to William Currie, executive director of clinical and regulatory development at Merck & Co.

Mr Currie told a recent IIR conference in the USA that it is difficult for the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency to take issue with Japan on these requirements, pointing out that the FDA is now requiring that data relating to all NDAs and Investigational New Drug applications should include effectiveness and safety data for important demographic subgroups, specifically relating to gender, age and races, on the grounds that the various groups may not respond to the drug in the same way (Marketletter September 18). He noted that the International Conference on Harmonization will be examining this problem, but added that it will not easily be solved.

Major Differences in Japan/ US Phase III Trials Meantime, a japanese study has revealed that the Phase III trials of a pharmaceutical product approved for the same indications in Japan and the USA may contain very significant differences. The study, conducted by Naokata Shimizu of the Teikyo University School of Medicine, was undertaken to discover how far international harmonization of controlled studies was possible, according to a report in Pharma Japan.