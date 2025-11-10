ICH Committee Hears of New WHO Generic Guide

Presenting an update on global harmonization during a meeting of the steering committee of the International Conference on Harmonization, held in Washington, USA, during March 28-30, Johana Idanpaan-Heikkila, associate director of the World Health Organization division of drug management and policies, revealed that the WHO Guideline on Registration Requirements to Establish Interchangeability of Multi-Source (Generic) Pharmaceutical Products has now been adopted by the WHO Expert Committee.

The Guideline, which is scheduled for publication in the WHO's 1995 Technical Reports series, was drafted and discussed at three meetings held in Geneva, which were attended by representatives of national pharmaceutical regulatory authorities, the drug industry and academia, and then distributed for comment to WHO member states and to the industry, she said. An unedited version of the text is available.

Osteoporosis Treatment Trials Proposed The WHO is also preparing, in association with the regulatory authorities of Germany, Japan, Singapore, the USA and Zimbabwe, a list of reference products used in assessment of generic equivalence for products included in the WHO Model List of Essential Drugs, Dr Idanpaan-Heikkila told the steering committee meeting. Moreover, she added, following requests from scientists and drug regulators, the Organization is considering offering a forum for drafting a global consensus guideline for clinical trials used for testing safety, efficacy and long-term efficacy of drug treatments in osteoporosis.