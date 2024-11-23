ICH IV: First Announcement

The Fourth International Conference on Harmonization will take place in Brussels on July 16-18, 1997, and will mark the completion of the initial ICH targets for harmonization of technical requirements for registration of pharmaceuticals for human use.

For further information, please contact the ICH Secretariat, c/o IFPMA, 30 rue de St-Jean, PO Box 9, 1211 Geneva, 18, Switzerland. Fax: +41 22 345 8275.