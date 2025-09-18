ICH "Must Address New R&D Tech"

The International Conference on Harmonization has brought industry andregulators together in dialog but has also "crystallized yesterday's means of developing drugs," Trevor Jones, director general of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, has told the New York Pharma Forum.

We must undo some of the crystallization of yesterday's technologies and create the new way, so that "our hope and faith in our ability to deliver drugs faster will indeed come true," he said. Recent advances mean industry is now "looking for the target with high-throughput screening and combinatorial chemistry, and has very fast evaluation of potential for changes in metabolic rate using transgenic animals to determine early on major problems in toxicology." Selecting patients through genetic profiling for the test of theories in the patient population is to become the way to operate clinical studies, he added.

Innovation in drug discovery and development is significantly reducing the time it takes to bring a drug to market, he said, noting that in the last few years, Glaxo Wellcome, for example, has found that its total development times have gone down from seven years to four and a half. "That could get even more as we move into a more genetic environment," he said.