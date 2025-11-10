ICN Acquires Rights To GRF From Fujisawa

ICN Pharmaceuticals has acquired from Fujisawa USA the rights to develop and commercialize a group of compounds relating to and including human growth hormone-releasing factor in the USA and other major drug markets. ICN plans to use the drugs for a variety of applications (eg growth deficiency in children, geriatric diseases and cachexia in diseases such as cancer). It also hopes to develop intranasal and other needle-free delivery systems for these compounds, as well as long-acting compounds. The testing of GRF in growth retardation is at the Phase III stage.
