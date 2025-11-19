ICN Pharmaceuticals has reached agreement to buy a 40% stake in SeaLite Sciences Inc, a Georgia-based company developing high-technology diagnostics and research products used to detect hormone abnormalities. The deal also calls for ICN to produce and distribute SeaLite products and is part of the US company's plan for global expansion through acquisitions and licensing.
Meanwhile, ICN chairman and chief executive Milan Panic, who took over briefly as Prime Minister of the former Yugoslavia, said that last week's Bosnian peace agreement and the lifting of sanctions would help stabilize the currency, expedite the investment of new capital and open doors to imports and exports, allowing western goods and services to come into the region.
Companies like the ICN subsidiary ICN Galenika, Yugoslavia's largest drugmaker, Mr Panic said, would be able to "continue the evolution from communism to democracy, from a controlled economy to capitalistic free market." He added that ICN Galenica, also one of eastern Europe's largest drugmakers, had an export business before sanctions were applied of $30-$40 million. This changed with the sanctions, which forced ICN Galenika to suspend its export business to Russia and other eastern European countries, he said, but domestic sales increased and profits have been maintained.
